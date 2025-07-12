Trump announced 30% tariffs on European Union and Mexico from August 1: von der Leyen reacted

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that 30% duties on imports of goods from the European Union and Mexico will be imposed on August 1.

The head of the White House said that this duty rate is "much less than what is needed to eliminate the trade deficit we have with the EU," and added that European companies would not have to pay it if they locate production in the United States.

EU reaction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on Trump's announced duties on the EU.

"A 30% tariff on EU exports will hurt businesses, consumers, and patients on both sides of the Atlantic," she said on the social media platform X.

Von der Leyen added that Brussels will continue to work on reaching an agreement by August 1, while being ready to defend the EU's interests based on proportional countermeasures.

Trump's trade war

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of 10% tariffs on all imports of goods to the United States. Additional tariffs were imposed on 74 countries and the EU, with which the US has a negative trade balance.

For example, the duties for the US's largest trading partner, China, initially amounted to 34%. China responded in kind by imposing new, higher duties, and Trump announced a new tariff increase. As a result, the US tariff rate on Chinese imports reached 145%.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause in tariff increases for most countries, but continued to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

However, in May, the United States and China reached an agreement to suspend the decisions on mutual duty increases for 90 days.

