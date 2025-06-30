ENG
Trump has no plans to extend ’tariff pause’ after July 9 - Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not intend to extend the 90-day pause on tariffs against most countries after July 9, the date set for the end of negotiations.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, the US administration will target those states that have not reached agreements with Washington. He emphasized that the United States assesses other countries' attitudes toward it when making decisions.

"We will look at how this or that country treats us, whether it treats us well or not so well. For some countries, we don't care, we'll just send a lot of letters," Trump said.

He also clarified that the tariff warnings would begin "pretty soon" - closer to the end of the negotiations.

