Occupiers raise tariffs in Luhansk region and threaten to "nationalize" housing in Svatove - RMA

On July 1, utility tariffs will rise again in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, and in Svatove, the occupiers threaten to "nationalize" the homes of those who left the occupied territories.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Oleksii Kharchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, despite the promises of the occupation authorities not to raise tariffs, last year they already increased by 30%. Now the occupiers are preparing another similar increase, calling it "phased indexation." Since the beginning of 2025, rent rates have also been revised.

In addition, in Svatove, the invaders are putting pressure on property owners who have left the occupied territories. The local occupation administration demands that people return and receive Russian-type documents to re-register their property. In case of refusal after January 1, 2026, the property may be transferred to third parties.

"They do not accept powers of attorney or other documents. This is another attempt to legalize the robbery through the so-called nationalization," Kharchenko emphasized.

