Two teenage girls were returned from occupation

We managed to return two more girls from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia - they are 16 and 17 years old.

This was reported by Bring Kids Back UA's chief operating director Daria Zarivna, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the girls have never left their hometown since its occupation in 2022, but have been studying online at a Ukrainian school all this time.

"The family had been looking for an opportunity to leave for several years - they turned to friends, looked for carriers, and raised funds. After their house was damaged by shelling, the family turned to us for help," said Zarivna.

The family is now in the government-controlled area.

"The girls plan to continue their studies and build their future here," added Zarivna.

