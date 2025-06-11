ENG
Court allows US to defend itself against other countries with tariffs, - Trump

The US will be able to defend itself against other countries with duties

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a federal appeals court had allowed the use of duties "to protect against other countries."

He announced this in Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"The Federal Court of Appeals has just ruled that the United States can use tariffs to protect itself from other countries. A big and important victory for the United States," he said.

Earlier, the U.S. Court of International Trade recognized the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump as illegal.

Subsequently, the Court of Appeals allowed Trump to continue his customs policy.

США зможуть захищатися від інших країн митами

