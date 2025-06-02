ENG
US faces economic ruination if tariffs are cancelled - Trump

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States could be economically ruined if courts start cancelling the duties he imposed on other countries.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American tariffs that they would use against us.

This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!" - said the head of the White House.

Read more: US court rules Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional and blocks most of them

