US court rules Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional and blocks most of them

The US Federal Court of International Trade has ruled that the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump are illegal.

The court ruled that the US leader had exceeded his authority by declaring Trump's executive orders to impose large-scale tariffs on imports from a number of countries unconstitutional.

Thus, Trump referred to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when justifying the need for imposing tariffs. According to the US Constitution, only Congress has the right to set tariffs.

The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President ... to regulate importation by means of tariffs," the ruling said.

Thus, Trump's orders are "declared invalid as contrary to law".

These are the 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, 20% on imports from China, and a 10% tariff on imports from all US trading partners.

The court also cancelled tariffs ranging from 20% to 50% on products from 60 countries.

The White House spokesman criticised the court's decision and said that "Trump promised to put America first, and the administration is committed to using all the levers of executive power to address this crisis and restore American greatness."

The Trump administration filed an appeal minutes after the decision was announced.

