Donald Trump's actions and statements indicate that he may be imagining a world in which each of the three so-called great powers - the United States, China and Russia - dominates its part of the globe.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

The authors believe that this would be a return to the imperial rule of the 19th century.

"He has criticized allies and talked about withdrawing U.S. troops from around the globe. That could benefit Russia and China, which seek to diminish the American security presence in Europe and Asia. Mr. Trump often praises President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping, China’s leader, as strong and smart men who are his close friends," the article states.

Monica Duffy Toft, a professor of international politics at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, said that the leaders of the United States, Russia and China are all striving for "an imaginary past that was freer and more glorious."

"The best evidence is Trump’s desire to expand America’s overt sphere of influence in the Western Hemisphere," said Stephen Wertheim, a historian of U.S. foreign policy at the Carnegie Endowment.

But creating a sphere of influence in the post-imperial era is not easy, even for a superpower, the newspaper writes.

Some analysts say that Mr Trump's approach to the war in Ukraine is consistent with the concept of spheres of influence. The United States is in talks with another major power, Russia, about how to define the borders of a smaller country, and it is trying to control natural resources.

