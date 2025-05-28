Trump has not yet decided on next steps on Russia - Politico

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that his patience with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has run out, but has not yet decided on further steps.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.

"Putin is getting dangerously close to burning the golden bridge that Trump has set out before him," a US administration official told the publication on condition of anonymity.

According to four US officials, Trump has not yet decided whether to impose additional sanctions on Moscow in response to Russia's increased attacks on Ukraine.

"I am now very, very skeptical that Trump will ever apply any serious sanctions or measures on Russia," said Kurt Volker, who served as US special envoy to Ukraine during Trump's first term. "He has had so many opportunities to do it and he has always ducked."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies in Europe, faced with the possibility that Trump may abandon peace talks without punishing Russia, are trying to figure out how to take the lead in supporting Ukraine, Politico writes.

