Putin is playing with fire. If it weren’t for me, very bad things would have happened to Russia, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire."
Trump wrote about this in the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.
"Vladimir Putin doesn't understand that if it weren't for me, a lot of really bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean really bad things. He is playing with fire!" - the American leader emphasized.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password