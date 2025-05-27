Nausėda on Trump’s words about "crazy" Putin: Absolutely adequate statement. Putin gives many reasons

After US President Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin "crazy" over Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed support for this statement, calling it "strong and adequate".

"This is an absolutely adequate statement, because it was clear to us long before. Well, the president has come to this conclusion, and, apparently, Putin has recently provided many reasons for this," Nauseda said.

He noted that Russia has been deliberately attacking Ukraine's military infrastructure and civilians in an attempt to cause as much damage as possible. In his opinion, such behaviour only further turns the world against the Kremlin.

"In this way, Putin is turning the whole world against him and certainly deserves much tougher sanctions than those currently being applied to him," the Lithuanian president said.

Nausėda expressed hope that the EU countries would move from talk to action and adopt the next package of sanctions, which would be a "real Molotov cocktail".

At the same time, he noted that he could not guarantee that the Trump administration would take tougher measures to put pressure on Russia. "It's just that in some cases he reacts sharply, in other cases we can sometimes shrug our shoulders and wonder why there is suddenly such a positive tone," Nausėda added.

The Lithuanian President also stressed that Moscow's repeated brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians should be an impetus for more decisive action by the European Union. "To be honest, we are tired of talking, we need action," the head of state concluded.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wanted to take over the whole of Ukraine, but this would be a disaster for Russia.

