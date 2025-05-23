17th package of sanctions against Russia is insufficient, next one should be stronger - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia adopted by the European Union is insufficient, so the next package of restrictions should be stricter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

"With the exception of one or two states, we all realize that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is good, but not enough. That's why we are in favor of the 18th package of sanctions as soon as possible, and I believe it should be stronger. Not all levers of influence on Putin have been exhausted. They could be used much more boldly and consistently," the Lithuanian leader said.

According to Nausėda, the new package of sanctions should be extremely principled and not necessarily meet the interests of some countries that oppose restrictions on Russia.

Read more: Kremlin opposes Pope’s participation in peace talks - Bloomberg

"It (the new package of sanctions - Ed.) should cover all major recipients of Russian oil and gas - Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, as well as exclude all Russian banks from the SWIFT program," the president added.

He also believes it is necessary to impose sanctions against Rosatom, starting with a ban on uranium imports and moving on to individual sanctions against the corporation's executives and future contracts with the company.

"I understand that this will again clash with certain interests of states, but we must realize that peace is the most important strategic interest of all of us. For the sake of this interest, it is sometimes possible to sacrifice certain interests of states," he concluded.

Read more: EU has already guaranteed supply of two thirds out of 2 million shells for Ukraine - Sybiha