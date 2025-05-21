EU has already guaranteed supply of two thirds out of 2 million shells for Ukraine - Sybiha

Ukraine has received confirmation from its European partners that EU countries have already found a possibility to supply two-thirds out of 2 million artillery shells that are planned to be transferred to Ukraine by the end of 2025.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha after a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU member states have already made promises regarding two-thirds out of the 2 million artillery shells, and we are working to ’close" the last third as soon as possible. I thank Kaja for her important initiative," Sybiha said.

He also said that during the meetings the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU was discussed. According to him, the current period requires decisive steps - both in deterring Russian aggression and in promoting European integration.

