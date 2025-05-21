EU to cancel "visa-free trade" with Ukraine from 5 June, - Tusk
On 5 June, the simplified conditions for exporting Ukrainian products to the EU will expire.
This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, RMF24 reports, Censor.NET informs.
Tusk noted that the Polish government wants to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, but this should not be at the expense of Polish producers, especially farmers.
"And we have achieved this - from 5 June, there will be no such mechanism. We are returning to the situation that existed before the war in terms of rules at the border," the politician said.
According to him, his government will take care of Polish economic interests, even if they are "in confrontation" with Ukrainian interests.
