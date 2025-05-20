Zelenskyy offered Trump free trade agreement between Ukraine and US, - Trade Representative Kachka

In a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to conclude a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

This was announced by Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and Trade Representative of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As far as I know, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed US President Donald Trump with such a proposal in that letter. And this, accordingly, will be the next stage of our conversations," he said.

Kachka stressed that Kyiv is interested in such an agreement, despite the fact that the US is not Ukraine's largest trading partner.

"But we are interested in free trade agreements with all G7 countries. That is, we have them with Britain, Canada, and the European Union. We also need the United States and Japan," said the trade representative.

He explained that more and more manufacturers are building their sales strategy abroad in the richest and most developed markets with higher quality requirements, which, accordingly, creates more added value and higher profitability.

"And so, from this perspective, it is important for us to focus on the opportunity to export to the US and, accordingly, to have a corresponding free trade agreement," Kachka added.

In his opinion, the context of the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund creates the basis for the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States.

"So I think this could be interesting for the US, but let's not get ahead of ourselves, and we are only at the first steps in this direction," the US Trade Representative stated.