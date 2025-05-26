Peskov on Trump’s remarks about Putin being "crazy": This is due to "emotional overload"

The Kremlin has commented on US President Donald Trump's remarks about "crazy" Vladimir Putin, explaining them as "emotional overload".

This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax".

According to him, Trump's words about Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities are caused by emotions.

"Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone and emotional reactions. We are closely monitoring all reactions," Peskov said.

He also added that Putin makes all the decisions that are "necessary to ensure the security of our country".

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to take over the whole of Ukraine, but this will result in a downfall of Russia

