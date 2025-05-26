Trump continued to criticise Putin: He has gone absolutely crazy

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to take over the whole of Ukraine, but this will result in the downfall of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Trump's post on Truth Social.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine for no reason whatsoever," he wrote.

According to Trump, if Putin tries to take over the whole of Ukraine, it will lead to the "downfall of Russia".

However, Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writing that he was "doing his country no favours".

"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's and Biden's War, not "Trump's"," he added.

Earlier, Trump said he was dissatisfied with the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin after the massive shelling of Ukraine on 25 May.

