Trump on shelling of Ukraine: What hell happened to Putin. He is killing people, I don’t like it

US President Donald Trump said he was unhappy with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin after the massive shelling of Ukraine on 25 May.

"I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I have known him for a very long time. I always gotten along with him. But he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it. I don't like what Putin is doing. Not even a little bit. He's killing people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it," Trump said.

According to the newspaper, Trump is "absolutely" considering additional sanctions against Russia.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 25 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which caused consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, the nighttime massive attack on the Kyiv region left 4 dead and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There are 11 victims in the capital, and civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in Khmelnytsky region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. The Russians also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded were in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child was among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan due to Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children were killed there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. There was also a nighttime attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation said that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine".

