Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: three children were killed and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 25 May 202, 3 children were killed and 12 people were injured in the Zhytomyr region as a result of an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the children were 8, 12, and 17 years old, and the body of one was unblocked by rescuers.

10 people were injured, 8 were rescued by the State Emergency Service, and all were hospitalised.

Private houses were destroyed and damaged.













In the Berdychiv district, 2 people (1 child) were injured, a five-storey building, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged.

Emergency services and Red Cross volunteers worked at the site, and people were provided with psychological assistance.

45 rescuers and 10 units of equipment were engaged.