Consequences of the massive attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 25 May 2025, Russian troops again attacked Kyiv in a combined attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Holosiivskyi district

A fire was recorded on the facade of a 5-storey dormitory due to a gas pipe depressurisation on the 2nd floor. The structures were partially destroyed. 4 people were injured, they refused to be hospitalised.

Dniprovskyi district

A 2-storey private house was damaged. A woman was injured.

Shevchenkivskyi district

A multi-storey building was damaged. 3 people sought medical assistance.

















"A total of 9 people were injured. Information is being updated," the statement said.

Updated information

Later, the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, published information on the consequences of the attack on the capital as of 8:00 a.m.:

"In the Holosiivskyi district, the fragments of the downed UAV damaged two residential buildings, one of them was partially destroyed. Four people were slightly injured.

In the Dniprovsky district, fragments of a downed drone damaged a residential building and injured a civilian.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, damage was recorded in two locations as a result of the Russian attack. Emergency services are working at the scene.

A total of 11 Kyiv residents were injured in the attack, three were hospitalized.

"I would also like to emphasize that the wreckage of downed enemy air targets continues to be found in the city in the open. Do not touch them or get close to them - they may contain explosives. Get away to a safe distance and report the discovery by calling 101," emphasizes the head of KIAA.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack on the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytsky region: 4 people were killed and 5 were wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three were in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.