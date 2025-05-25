Massive attack on Kyiv region: 3 people killed, many injured. There are consequences in 4 districts. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 25 May 2025, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the territory of the Kyiv region using missiles and drones.

As noted, unfortunately, three people were killed in an enemy attack in the Kyiv region last night.

Two people were found while extinguishing a fire in the Obukhiv district.

Another person was killed in Bucha district.



Additional information is currently being established.

A man born in 1966 sustained shrapnel wounds to the face in the Bil Tserkva district. All necessary medical aid was provided on the spot. No need for hospitalisation.

Another 5 people were injured in Bila Tserkva district. Two of them are children.

Two women were injured in the Fastiv district.

Two more people were injured in the Bucha district.

A total of 10 victims have already been recorded.

The State Emergency Service, investigative teams, and medical teams are working at the emergency scenes.

The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

The RMA promises to provide more detailed information later.

"The enemy air attack continues. I ask you to stay in safe places until the danger passes," said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the region.

As reported, Russia launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers.