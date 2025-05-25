Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones: fires broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 May 2025, the Chernihiv region was subjected to an air attack using UAVs and missiles. Several hits were recorded in different areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, warehouses and non-residential buildings were on fire. The largest fire covered more than 1000 square metres. 15 rescuers, 4 units of equipment and resources of local enterprises were involved.

A coal hangar and a non-residential building were burning separately.

The regional centre was also hit, damaging a building. Information about the victims is being clarified.