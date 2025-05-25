Night strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: factory in Pavlohrad was damaged, and there was fire in Dnipro. PHOTOS

On Sunday night, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, and the defenders of the sky destroyed 5 UAVs and 11 missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad was damaged by the attack by the Shahed and rockets. A fire broke out there, which was extinguished by rescuers.

"The enemy also hit Dnipro with a drone. A three-storey building caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

As noted, attacks continued in the Synelnykove area. The aggressor used UAVs and CABs. Mezhivska, Novopavlivska, Vasylkivska communities were affected. A private house, a petrol station, and an enterprise were damaged.

Lysak also informs that the enemy fired at the Nikopol district - the district centre, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk districts. They used FPV drones, artillery, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.













A multi-storey building and 4 private houses were damaged. One of them caught fire. Emergency workers extinguished the fire.

"There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere," the head of the region concluded.