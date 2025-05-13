Enemy agents preparing Russian missile strikes on Dnipro and Kramatorsk detained - SSU. PHOTO

SSU CI detained two more FSB agents in Dnipro and Kramatorsk. They were reconnoitering the coordinates for a new series of Russian missile and drone strikes on frontline cities.

What did the investigation find?

According to the case file, the main targets of the enemy were the concentration points of Ukrainian troops participating in the fighting on the front line.

The occupiers were also interested in the geolocation of the combat positions of Ukrainian artillery, which keeps under fire control the occupiers' assault groups in the Kramatorsk direction.

To obtain the coordinates for targeting strikes, the FSB remotely recruited two local unemployed people: one from Dnipro and another from Kramatorsk.

Both suspects were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, where they later came to the attention of the Russian secret service.

The agents acted separately, but had one supervisor from the FSB, who instructed them to go out and look for locations of the Defence Forces.

If the "right" objects were found, the traitors recorded their location and prepared the coordinates for sending to the Russian secret service.

How were the traitors exposed?

The SSU officers exposed the enemy's subversive activities in advance, documented them and detained both traitors at their places of residence.

During the searches, SSU officers seized phones with evidence of work for Russia.

The SSU investigators served them a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

