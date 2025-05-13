Prepared air attack by Russian forces on power lines of Rivne NPP: another GRU agent exposed, - SSU. PHOTO

A former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant was preparing ruscists' air attack on the power lines that supply Kyiv and the entire capital region of Ukraine.

According to the case file, the defendant was supposed to have guided Russian kamikaze drones at high-voltage lines connecting the Rivne nuclear power plant with power facilities in Kyiv region.

To correct the strike, the agent tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power line towers. The occupiers planned to use the signal from the "beacon" to send the Shaheds to cut off power to the capital's agglomeration.

The investigation revealed that the enemy agent was a former employee of the Rivne NPP. The man had resigned from the sensitive facility before the outbreak of full-scale war.

However, in the spring of 2025, a Russian military intelligence "liaison" from the Moscow region contacted his messenger and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

After being recruited, the agent received detailed instructions from the Russian secret service to carry out an enemy task.

In order to approach the power line pole unnoticed and install a GPS tracker on it, the agent had previously reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops guarding the local nuclear power plant.

After that, he covertly made his way to the "target" through the open area, and when he got there, he tried to activate the tracking module. At that moment, he was detained by SSU counterintelligence officers.

A mobile phone used by the detainee to communicate with the Russian GRU was seized at the scene.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

