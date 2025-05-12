Enemy agent exposed for "leaking" Defense Forces’ positions in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – SSU. PHOTO

The SSU CI have detained another agent of Russian military intelligence (commonly known as the GRU) in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to case materials, the agent was adjusting Russian airstrikes on Defense Forces positions in frontline areas of the region.





The enemy was most interested in the locations of Ukrainian troops and equipment in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

"In order to obtain intelligence, the occupiers remotely recruited a 50-year-old employee of a local catering establishment frequented by the military.

It was established that the traitor was secretly recording the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and their cars on her phone camera while going to work. For conspiracy purposes, the agent pretended to be on a video chat at that moment," the statement said.

She forwarded video reports to Russian military intelligence via a "handler" — an employee of a hospital under Russia’s Ministry of Defense, whose identity has already been established by the Security Service of Ukraine.

This woman had recruited the agent through a pro-Russian Telegram channel, where the suspect had posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

SSU operatives documented the suspect’s criminal activity and detained her at her residence.

During searches, officers seized two mobile phones containing evidence of her cooperation with Russian military intelligence.

SSU investigators have served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.