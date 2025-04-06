Occupiers strike Kramatorsk with Molniia drone: residential buildings and car damaged. PHOTO (updated)

On the afternoon of Sunday, 6 April, Russian invaders attacked the private sector of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Kramatorsk came under hostile fire - the private sector. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the official said.

The consequences of the destruction caused by the enemy shelling are still being established.

Update

Later, the Kramatorsk City Council reported that the occupiers had attacked the city with a Molniia-2 attack drone.

"On April 6, at about 1:10 p.m., the enemy fired on the territory of the Kramatorsk territorial community using a Molniia-2 attack drone," the statement said.

The enemy drone hit a garden near residential buildings. There were no casualties or injuries.

The explosion damaged windows, slate roofs of six private houses and outbuildings on several streets. One car was also damaged.

