Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired 24 times in region, 2 people killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled the Donetsk region 24 times during the day, killing 2 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, 1 person died and 1 was injured. A house and outbuildings were damaged in Svitne of the Dobropil district. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka district, 3 houses were destroyed and 7 damaged; in Malynivka, 7 houses were destroyed.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians advance near Sukhoi Balka and Yasenove in Donetsk region - MAP

Kramatorsk district

In Yarovaya of the Lyman district, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, a private house was damaged; in Stary Karavan, 5 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 30 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses, 10 administrative buildings, 23 commercial facilities, 3 cars, and a bus were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged in Pryiut of the Druzhkivka district. In Zoria, the Illinivska district, 6 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 houses and 2 power lines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 private houses were damaged. In Nikiforivka of the Soledar district, 1 person died and 1 was injured.

Russian occupants shelled the Donetsk region 24 times over the past day. In Myrnohrad and Yarova, 2 people were killed and 3 people were wounded. 115 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 20 children.

Read more: Enemy shelling damages Kramatorsk railway station – Ukrzaliznytsia









