Enemy shelling damages Kramatorsk railway station – Ukrzaliznytsia
On April 24, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, damaging Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.
"The aggressor country continues to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities: as a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, the windows and facade of the Kramatorsk railway station building and other industrial premises of the station were damaged," the statement reads.
It is noted that the station staff and passengers were not injured, and trains are running as scheduled.
As a reminder, today two railway workers were injured in Ukraine as a result of the enemy’s combined attack: a train conductor in Zhytomyr and a train driver in Kyiv.
