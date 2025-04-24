Two railway workers injured in Kyiv and Zhytomyr - UZ. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked the railway infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the enemy's combined attack in Ukraine, two railway workers were wounded: a conductor in Zhytomyr and a driver in Kyiv. The condition of both workers is satisfactory, they are being examined by doctors," the statement said.

In Kyiv and the Kharkiv region, the shelling damaged railway tracks, administrative and technical buildings.

Trains continue to run on schedule.

Shelling on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv and the region, the Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under a massive combined Russian attack.

