Unemployed Russian agent who set "video traps" and prepared enemy air strike on railway in Chernihiv region, detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU Military Counterintelligence prevented a new attempt by Russian military intelligence to "cut off" the railway logistics of the Defence Forces in northern Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

A special operation in Chernihiv region resulted in the detention of a Russian agent who was adjusting the aggressor's air strikes on "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities.

Traitor spied on railway infrastructure

The enemy was targeting junction stations with transit trains and echelons, which, according to the occupiers, transport military equipment and ammunition to the front.

"In order to adjust the firepower, the agent had to install a camouflaged video camera with a power bank and an online stream for the Russian gru near a local railway crossing.

See more: He was preparing terrorist attacks near defence ministries in Kyiv: covert FSB agent detained, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS









The enemy was preparing an air strike

Using a "video trap", the enemy planned to track the arrival of the freight train to the 'Ukrzaliznytsia' logistics base in order to strike it from the air," the statement said.

In order for the shelling to be successful and "pass by" Ukrainian air defence, the occupiers instructed their accomplice to identify the radar stations on duty.

See more: Yavoriv training ground instructor worked for enemy and prepared murders of Ukrainian servicemen - SSU. PHOTO

Detention of a traitor

As noted, SSU military counterintelligence officers foiled the enemy's intentions. After documenting the agent's crimes step by step, she was detained red-handed when she was installing a video camera near the "Ukrzaliznytsia" facility.

Additionally, during the search, a mobile phone and a laptop were seized from her, which the defendant used to contact the Russian gru.

What do we know about the traitor?

According to the investigation, the detainee is a 29-year-old local unemployed woman who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, where she later came to the attention of Russian military intelligence.

The SSU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.