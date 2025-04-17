He was preparing terrorist attacks near defence ministries in Kyiv: covert FSB agent detained, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU cyber specialists detained a covert FSB agent in Kyiv. He was a 47-year-old Russian citizen who worked as a sound engineer at a well-known radio station in Ukraine and simultaneously performed tasks for the Russian special service.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET informs.

According to the case, the occupiers used the agent to prepare a series of terrorist attacks in the centre of Kyiv. To find potential targets, the suspect spied on car parks near the administrative buildings of the Defence Forces.

In between recordings of radio broadcasts, the Russian walked the central streets of the capital and covertly photographed off-road vehicles that he believed to be Ukrainian military vehicles.

For conspiracy purposes, the defendant took photographs covertly, pretending to talk on the phone, holding it to his ear.

After collecting the information, the spy prepared a "report" for his supervisor, with whom he communicated via messenger.

Later, the Russian secret service planned to blow up the "illuminated" cars by planting and remotely activating improvised explosive devices.

The SSU cyber specialists detected hostile intentions in advance and detained the spy while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near one of Ukraine's defence agencies.

A mobile phone was seized from the suspect at the scene, which he used to contact the FSB and take disguised photographs of the objects.

According to the investigation, the Russian has been living in the capital of Ukraine for more than 10 years, where he worked for various media groups, including those close to banned pro-Kremlin parties.

At the end of 2024, he was remotely contacted by an FSB officer, identified by the Security Service, who recruited him and began to give him tasks.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions is being decided.





