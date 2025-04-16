Nine Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine were detained. Five of them are minors - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU neutralised a new extensive FSB agent network operating in four regions of Ukraine. The operation resulted in the detention of 9 agents who were preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage on Russia's order.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the defendants include five minors aged 14-15.











What crimes were Russian agents preparing?

The investigation established that the agents were preparing a series of explosions in residential areas and near the base of the Defence Forces.

The defendants were also supposed to blow up key bridges and mainline tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia, which provide logistical support for Ukrainian troops.

According to the case file, the terrorists acted separately, but with a clear division of "duties" under the control of two FSB officers.

Following the instructions of Russian special services, one agent group manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and placed them in caches.

Other agents would retrieve explosives from there, disguise them in garbage bags or piles of earth, and leave them at the sites of the planned explosions. Additionally, they would set up hidden video cameras with remote access for the FSB.

"The occupiers planned to remotely activate the IEDs and record the consequences of the fire damage with the help of observation points," the statement said.

Detention of agents

SSU officers detained all members of the FSB agent network while they were preparing the first series of planned terrorist attacks. More than 30 kg of explosives were seized from them, which the occupiers intended to use in different regions of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the agents were local residents, each of whom was recruited by the FSB through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

The four detainees have already been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111(2) (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

In addition, two FSB officers who coordinated the activities of the agent network were served with suspicion in absentia.

The issue of bringing the juvenile defendants to justice is being resolved.