Russian night attack: almost 40 fire outbreaks eliminated in nine regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv and its region, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions came under a massive combined Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Kyiv suffered the most: rescuers worked at 13 locations. Tragic consequences are in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The rubble of a destroyed house is still being cleared. Engineers, rescue workers and search dogs are involved. Phone calls can be heard from under the rubble - the search will continue until they are sure they have found everyone. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene. The police are also going round the apartments in the nearest buildings, checking on people.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 9 people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian strike. More than 70 others suffered various injuries. Restrictions have been imposed on the work of emergency services.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are involved at every location where people have suffered. It is important to help victims survive the acute phase and identify psychological trauma that requires further treatment at the right time.

Throughout the night, the liquidation work was carried out under the threat of repeated shelling. In the Zhytomyr region, the enemy struck again at a SES unit that had arrived to extinguish a fire. A 39-year-old rescuer was injured.

"Attacks on civilians, on emergency services while rescuing people is Russia's style. We have experienced this many times. That is why Ukraine insists on a complete and immediate ceasefire, because it is, first and foremost, an end to the killing of our people," Klymenko stressed.

