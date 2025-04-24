Kharkiv suffered powerful enemy attack: two people were wounded. VIDEO

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At two o'clock in the morning on 24 April, it became known that Kharkiv had already suffered seven rocket attacks. One of them hit the Novobavarskyi district. As a result of the attack, windows in nearby high-rise buildings were smashed.

Osnovianskyi district also came under enemy fire. Private houses were damaged there.

Since three o'clock in the morning, Kharkiv has been under attack from enemy UAVs.

"Kharkiv has been under attack from cruise missiles for the second time overnight. Two explosions were heard, and there is still a missile in the air. Be careful," Terekhov said at around 5am.

He noted that two people were wounded in the latest strike in Kharkiv. One of the latest strikes hit an area of dense residential buildings. Windows were smashed in several high-rise buildings. The inspection of the sites of enemy strikes is ongoing.

"Another restless night for Kharkiv. 19 attacks on the city were recorded: 7 cruise missiles and 12 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. A production enterprise, multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged. All relevant services are working on the ground. We are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible," said Terekhov.

