Drones massively attacked Kharkiv: fires broke out, there is destruction. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 April 2025, Kharkiv again came under massive attacks by Russian UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, civilian objects were targeted, resulting in large-scale fires and destruction of buildings. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Emergency service units and city utilities are working at the scene under the threat of repeated enemy attacks.

Work is underway to eliminate the fires and clear the rubble.

On the evening of 22 April, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with a Molniya drone.

On the afternoon of 22 April, Kharkiv came under massive UAV fire. In broad daylight, the enemy attacked four districts of the city with 16 drones: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Novobavarskyi and Slobidskyi districts.