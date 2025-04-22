Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: nine injured, one person in extremely critical condition
Today, April 22, 2025, Kharkiv came under a massive UAV attack. In broad daylight, the enemy launched 16 UAVs targeting four districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Slobidskyi.
This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, fires broke out in the city.
As a result of the attack, nine people were injured. One person is in extremely critical condition and remains hospitalized. Two were admitted to the surgery department, two others to neurosurgery and traumatology, one person was hospitalized with a blast injury, and three received outpatient medical care.
The attack by the "Shahed" on Kharkiv on April 22
Earlier, it was reported that on April 22, the Russian occupiers massively attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.
