News Shelling of Sumy region
Ruscists attacked Manukhivka in Sumy region with KABs and drones. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian invaders launched 4 KABs at the village of Manukhivka in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the village elder Svitlana Malysheva, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

The shells hit two private houses with people inside. They were not injured.

The Russian strike destroyed a village club, a shop and two private houses.

According to Malysheva, Russian shells hit two private houses on the main street of the village, and there were people inside at the time.

Also, the monument to the defenders of Ukraine, which was erected in the 70s, was completely destroyed in the village.

Currently, the village has no electricity supply due to a second drone strike on the village around 08:00 on 22 April.

Sumska region (1119) Konotopskyy district (5) Manukhivka (1)
