Occupiers attacked hospital in Kherson with drones: four wounded. VIDEO

Today, 22 April 2025, the Russian army attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the UAV strikes damaged the premises of the medical facility, civilian cars and medical transport.

Four men born in 1984, 1960, 2006 and 1981 were injured.

Two of the victims were released for outpatient treatment after receiving medical care, and two more were hospitalised.

