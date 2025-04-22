ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11843 visitors online
News Video Drone attacks in Kherson
770 0

Occupiers attacked hospital in Kherson with drones: four wounded. VIDEO

Today, 22 April 2025, the Russian army attacked a hospital in Kherson with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military  Administration.

As noted, the UAV strikes damaged the premises of the medical facility, civilian cars and medical transport.

Four men born in 1984, 1960, 2006 and 1981 were injured.

Two of the victims were released for outpatient treatment after receiving medical care, and two more were hospitalised.

See more: Russian troops shelled kindergarten in Kherson: more than 30 windows damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

hospital (139) shoot out (13097) Kherson (1133) Khersonska region (2061) Khersonskyy district (179)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 