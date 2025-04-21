Russian troops shelled kindergarten in Kherson: more than 30 windows damaged. PHOTOS
On the morning of 21 April, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Another preschool educational institution came under fire.
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the attack, more than 30 windows were smashed in the facility, doors and one of the pavilions were damaged. There was no information about any injuries.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password