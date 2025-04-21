ENG
Shelling of the Kherson region
Russian troops shelled kindergarten in Kherson: more than 30 windows damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 April, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Another preschool educational institution came under fire.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the attack, more than 30 windows were smashed in the facility, doors and one of the pavilions were damaged. There was no information about any injuries.

