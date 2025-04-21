Enemy has changed tactics of shelling Kherson region - first they drop aerial bombs, then cove area with artillery, - RMA. PHOTOS

Over the past week, the enemy has significantly intensified shelling of settlements in the Kherson region. Moreover, the Russians have changed their tactics: they first drop aerial bombs and then cover the same area with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"This means that after the first 'arrival' the situation remains dangerous. That is why it is important not to leave the shelter immediately. Stay in a safe place as long as possible - it can save your life," he explained.













Prokudin also calls for not filming the aftermath of the shelling and not publishing the places of hits on social media.

"These photos and videos can be used by the enemy to adjust fire. You endanger not only yourselves, but also those who come to rescue, clear the rubble, and extinguish fires," the head of the region said.

