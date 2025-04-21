Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on civilians in Bilozerka: woman killed, 2 people wounded
Russian troops attacked civilians with a drone in Bilozerka, Kherson region. A woman was killed and 2 people were injured.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"The Russian army attacked residents of Bilozerka who were walking down the street with a drone. An elderly woman died as a result of the explosives. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim.
A 47-year-old man was also taken to hospital. He sustained explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.
According to the prosecutor's office, a 72-year-old woman who was on the street was killed. Two other men sustained injuries of varying severity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password