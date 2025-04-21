Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on civilians in Bilozerka: woman killed, 2 people wounded

Russian troops attacked civilians with a drone in Bilozerka, Kherson region. A woman was killed and 2 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian army attacked residents of Bilozerka who were walking down the street with a drone. An elderly woman died as a result of the explosives. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

A 47-year-old man was also taken to hospital. He sustained explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 72-year-old woman who was on the street was killed. Two other men sustained injuries of varying severity.

Read more: After Easter truce, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles