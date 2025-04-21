After Easter truce, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles

On the night of 21 April, Russian invaders launched a combined missile and drone attack on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and local telegram channels.

At 0:56, the military reported a missile threat to the Kharkiv region. The Russian invaders also attacked Sumy and eastern Kharkiv regions with GABs.

At 1:06 a.m., enemy tactical aircraft activity was spotted in the eastern direction. The use of air strikes was announced for the frontline areas.

At 2:22 a.m., the Air Force announced the threat of the use of air strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 2:27 a.m., a threat of the use of strike UAVs was reported in Chernihiv region. Half an hour later, the threat spread to Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

At 3:05 a.m., UAVs were spotted in the east of Chernihiv region, from Sumy to Poltava, from Luhansk to Kharkiv, and in the north-eastern part of Zaporizhzhia region towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 3:25 a.m., the threat of attack UAVs was announced in Poltava and Kyiv regions. From 4:29 a.m. - in Cherkasy region.

At 4:54, a missile threat was announced for the southern regions. The air force reported high-speed targets from the Black Sea to Mykolaiv region and urged residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson to take shelter.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, said that an explosion had been heard in the city.

At 4:59 a.m., a missile threat was announced for the central regions.

At least eight explosions occurred in Cherkasy, "Suspilne" reported.

At 5:17 a.m., explosions were heard in Kherson, according to Suspilne correspondents.

As of 6:30 a.m., air raid alerts were in effect in Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Read more: We are ready for 30 days of complete silence if Russia is mutually ready for it, but there is no response from Moscow, - Sybiha