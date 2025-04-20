We are ready for 30 days of complete silence if Russia is mutually ready for it, but there is no response from Moscow, - Sybiha

Ukraine is ready to extend the "Easter truce" for up to 30 days, but the Russians are not responding to this proposal.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the so-called "Easter ceasefire," we have not yet heard Moscow's response to our proposal to extend the truce for up to 30 days. Despite a slight decrease in combat activity yesterday and today, Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian positions. Ukraine is responding appropriately and responsibly, and we are reciprocating both the fire where it occurs and the silence where it remains," Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that the main issue is that yesterday Ukraine offered to extend the ceasefire after midnight if Russia reciprocated. However, no response has been heard from Moscow.

"Russia's actions after midnight, tomorrow and throughout the week will show Russia's true attitude to the US peace efforts and the proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire. They will show whether Russia is serious about peace or whether Putin's statements yesterday were just manipulations," the Foreign Minister summarized.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.