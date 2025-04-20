Since beginning of day, occupiers have stormed 46 times, Ukrainian soldiers were ambushed by Russia in Toretsk direction, there are dead, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian troops were ambushed by the occupiers in the Toretsk direction. There are casualties among the defenders.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the statement of the head of state.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the frontline.

The Head of State said that the tendency of increasing the use of heavy weapons by Russians on the frontline remained.

"From the beginning of the day until 4 p.m., a total of 46 Russian assault actions took place in different directions and 901 attacks took place, and of this number, 448 were made with heavy weapons. More than four hundred uses of FPV by Russians have already been recorded," Zelenskyy informed.

According to the President, most of the Russian military activity this Easter was in the Pokrovsk direction.

"Putin's words about a 'ceasefire' for the Kursk region, Siversk and other areas in Donetsk region also turned out to be empty. In the Toretsk sector, unfortunately, our soldiers fell into a Russian ambush. There are casualties. The Russian military who did this will be destroyed," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in an absolutely mirror image.

"This Easter has clearly proved that Russia is the only source of the war and the reason for its prolongation. We are ready to move towards peace and a full, unconditional and fair ceasefire that can last for at least 30 days, but Russia has not yet responded to this. The situation on the frontline demonstrates that we need to put pressure on Moscow and exercise real control over the actions of the occupation contingent to ensure silence," the Head of State added.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

Today, on 19 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that will be in effect from 6:00 pm Moscow time on 19 April until 00:00 on 21 April.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another attempt by Putin to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defence against strikes.