Russian Federation massively attacks Kharkiv with shaheds: 7 injured (updated)

Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with "Shahed".

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The arrival of the enemy Shahed was recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is heading for the city - be careful!" - the message reads.

Another attack on the city was also recorded. Preliminary, it was in Shevchenkivskyi district.

A series of explosions are heard in the city.

Kharkiv is under massive attack.

As of 13:40, the number of people injured in Kharkiv was 4.

As of 14:00, 7 people were reported injured.

