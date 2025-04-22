Enemy hit Kupiansk with GABs: 4 people wounded, there are destructions. PHOTOS

Today, on 22 April 2025, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with GABs.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 55 private houses were destroyed or damaged as a result of the enemy's strike with 4 guided aerial bombs.







Four people were wounded. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims. Specialised services are working at the site of the hits.

According to the State Emergency Service, three fires broke out at the site of the hits: outbuildings were burning. 14 private houses and several outbuildings were destroyed.









Updated information

According to the National Police, an 85-year-old woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. Two other women and a man suffered an acute stress reaction and acubarotrauma. They were treated on the spot.