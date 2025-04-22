Occupiers struck Kharkiv with "Molniya" drone, causing fire

On the evening of Tuesday, April 22, Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"Kharkiv is once again under attack by an enemy UAV. As a result of a ‘Molniya’ drone crash in the Saltivskyi district, a garage caught fire. There are no casualties," Terekhov wrote.

According to him, information about the consequences of the strike is still being collected.

