News UAV attack on Kharkiv
Occupiers struck Kharkiv with "Molniya" drone, causing fire

A fire broke out in Kharkiv due to an enemy UAV attack

On the evening of Tuesday, April 22, Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"Kharkiv is once again under attack by an enemy UAV. As a result of a ‘Molniya’ drone crash in the Saltivskyi district, a garage caught fire. There are no casualties," Terekhov wrote.

According to him, information about the consequences of the strike is still being collected.

