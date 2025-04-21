ENG
News Photo Fire in Kharkiv on 20 April
High-rise building was on fire in Kharkiv, firefighters rescued 15 people - SES. PHOTO

On the evening of 20 April, a fire broke out in a 12-storey building in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"In the evening of 20 April, a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building. The rooms of two apartments and a vestibule over an area of 50 square metres were on fire. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including 5 children," the statement said.

It is noted that 25 rescuers and 6 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv

