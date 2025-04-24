Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 dead, over 100 injured, including 6 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 24 April, Russian invaders launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv. Air defence systems were activated, and debris was seen falling in different parts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most as a result of the hostile attack. Fires occurred at 6 locations. There is destruction," the statement said.

As of 3:53 a.m., 54 people were injured. 38 of them, including 6 children, were hospitalised. Others were treated on the spot.

At least nine fires broke out as a result of the attack, according to KRMA head Timur Tkachenko.

"There are hits on civilian infrastructure. Everything is very serious. The breath of the Russian world in all its glory," he wrote.

Updated

As of 6 am, according to the State Emergency Service, 9 people were killed in the capital as a result of the Russian strike, 63 were injured, 42 were hospitalised, including 6 children.

The attack also caused damage to residential buildings: the search for people under the rubble was ongoing.

Fires broke out in garages, administrative buildings, and non-residential buildings. Cars and dry grass were on fire due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fires.

At present, the aftermath of the night shelling is being eliminated in 5 districts of the capital. Psychologists and cynologists of the State Emergency Service are working.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 9 people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian strike. More than 70 others suffered various injuries, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Restrictions have been imposed on the work of emergency services.

"Phone calls can be heard from under the ruins - the search will continue until they are sure they have found everyone. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene," the Interior Minister stressed.

The destruction was recorded in Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital. Residential and non-residential buildings, catering facilities, vehicles, and a metro station were damaged. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a rocket hit destroyed a residential building and damaged neighbouring ones.

KCMA spokesman Yevhen Ievlev told "Kyiv24" TV channel that more than 100 people have already been injured in the capital: the youngest is one and a half years old, the oldest is 80 years old.

